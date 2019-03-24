KeralaLatest News

“Congress Cheated Me, Will Contest From Pathanamthitta” Says P.C George

Mar 24, 2019, 07:32 am IST
P.C George has had a rough few days recently. After giving the impression that he might join the BJP camp with the stand he took during Sabarimala related protests, George finally went back to Congress. But apparently, the independent MLA is not happy with the Congress party either as he accused it of not keeping its promise.

“Senior leaders of Congress party Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran had promised to make me a part of the UDF front. I withdrew my candidature on the basis of this promise. But they have not kept the promise. Therefore, I have decided to contest in the election. The official declaration of this will come in the party meeting to be held on 26th of this month” said P.C George.

