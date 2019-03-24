Latest NewsInternational

Cyclone Idai: Death toll rises to 700

Mar 24, 2019, 09:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

The death toll from Cyclone Idai has risen to 700. Cyclone Idai has devastated the southern African countries . According to the government figure, at least 417 people have died in Mozambique. The storm has killed at least 259 people in Zimbabwe, while in Malawi 56 people died when heavy rains hit ahead of the cyclone.

Cyclone Idai smashed into the coast of central Mozambique on Friday last week, unleashing hurricane-force winds and rains that flooded the hinterland and drenched eastern Zimbabwe, leaving a trail of destruction. Nearly two million people have been affected across southern Africa, with no electricity or running water in areas where homes have been swept away and roads destroyed by the floods.

Tags

Related Articles

“Tom Vadakkan’s Entry into BJP is an Example for Congress Worker’s Untrustworthy Nature,” says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Mar 15, 2019, 10:04 am IST

Foreign Media on Nipah outbreak in Kerala

May 22, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

Cyclone Titli : AP Govt demands Rs 1200 crore as interim flood relief

Oct 13, 2018, 02:33 pm IST

Four soldiers killed in a clash with “terrorists” in Syria: The Russian Defense Ministry

May 27, 2018, 05:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close