Cyclone Idai: Death toll rises to 700

The death toll from Cyclone Idai has risen to 700. Cyclone Idai has devastated the southern African countries . According to the government figure, at least 417 people have died in Mozambique. The storm has killed at least 259 people in Zimbabwe, while in Malawi 56 people died when heavy rains hit ahead of the cyclone.

Cyclone Idai smashed into the coast of central Mozambique on Friday last week, unleashing hurricane-force winds and rains that flooded the hinterland and drenched eastern Zimbabwe, leaving a trail of destruction. Nearly two million people have been affected across southern Africa, with no electricity or running water in areas where homes have been swept away and roads destroyed by the floods.