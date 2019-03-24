JNSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar will be the CPI candidate in Begusarai

Former students union leader of Jawahar Lal University (JNU) Kanhaiya Kumar will fight this general election for CPI in Begusarai constituency in Bihar. This will be the entry of the student leader to the electoral politics.

Although the RJD has denied the CPI seat in the state, the CPI national leadership has declared that the party will field the firebrand student leader from its old bastion in the state. The RJD has completed its sharing of seats with its allies earlier. In the state RJD will contest in 20 seats, Congress in 9, RLSP in 5, HAM in 3, VIP in 3. The RJD has not even given a single seat both the mainstream left parties CPM and CPI.

But the reason behind RJD’s seat denial is rumoured that RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav’s personal vengeance against Kanhaiya Kumar. Tejaswi, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is not at all interested in the JNSU leader entering the political scenario of the state.

The RJD plans to field Tanvir Hasan, who lost in 2014 by a margin of 60,000 votes. In 2009, Janata Dal-United candidate Monazir Hasan won this seat.

The sitting Lok Sabha candidate for Begusarai is Bhola Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2004 and 2009 the seat was won by the Janata Dal-United. It has been a CPI base at one time—with Yogendra Sharma being the MP in 1967. The party has also held all six Assembly segments at one time and retains some influence in the constituency that brought in the BJP for the first time in 2014.

Interestingly, Bhola Singh secured 39.72% of the votes with RJD’s Tanveer Singh second with 34.31% votes. The CPI candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh was third with about 18% of the votes. If the RJD had given up the seat it would have been a sure shot for Kanhaiya Kumar.