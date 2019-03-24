‘Nalpathiyonnu’: Lal Jose’s new film’s title poster released

Veteran Malayalam film director Lal Jose’s new film has started shooting in Kannur. The film has Biju Menon and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The film titled ‘Nalpathiyonnu’ is set in the backdrop of the socio-political issues in Kannur. And now a title poster of the film has been released. The film is penned by Prageesh PG, a former journalist.

Suresh Krishna and Indrans have also been roped in to play major roles. A few theatre artists and newcomers will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the movie. In the technical side, S Kumar will be cranking the camera and edits will be by Ranjan Abraham. Bijibal handles the music department.