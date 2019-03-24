Prithviraj has an Interesting Request For MadhuraRaja Director Vysakh

Mollywood is all set to witness a clash like it has not seen in recent times. Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer and hitmaker Vysakh’s MadhuraRaja is going to clash at the box office in a few days time and both films feature one of Mollywood’s big M in it.

Mohanlal plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally in Prithviraj’s political thriller while Mammootty’s MadhuraRaja is a sequel to his 2010 hit Pokkiri Raja. Interestingly Prithvi Raj had played Mammootty’s younger brother ‘Surya’ in Pokkiri Raja.

Lucifer’s trailer has been raking up views in Social media and Vysakh was impressed by the shots created by Prithviraj in his debut directorial venture. He wasted no time in congratulating Prithvi on Facebook as he wrote :

” Amazing shots by Raju…

Laletten is mind blowing..

Outstanding trailer…

All the best team Lucifer”

Prithviaj responded in his usual fashion, but also had an interesting request for Vysakh as he said “3rd partil Surya-ye vilikkane” which translates to ‘Please call Surya for the third part’ of the movie.

Prithviraj was implying his wish to be a part of the third part of MadhuraRaja, if it ever happens, and take up his role as ‘Surya’ the brother of Mammootty.