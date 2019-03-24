CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Salman Khan to star in the remake of ‘Veteran’

Mar 24, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to act in remake of another Korean film. Salman Khan will next act in the Bollywood remake of Korean film ‘Veteran’. Salman khan’s yet to release film “Bharat”, is also an official remake of 2014 Korean drama “Ode to My Father.

The 2015 Korean film revolves around a detective, who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate. The actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, who is also the brother-in-law of Salaman has acquired the rights of “Veteran”.

