“Will not Let BJP Have Wayanad Seat” BDJS Stands Firm on their Stand

The Congress in Kerala has suggested that party president Rahul Gandhi should contest the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the state. While the official confirmation on this is yet to come, this looks very likely to happen. Meanwhile, BJP has not been sitting idle as they are planning to counter this move by bringing Smriti Irani into Wayanad. Currently, the Wayanad seat is kept for BDJS, but there are reports that BJP might take this seat from BDJS and bring their own candidate to Wayanad against Rahul gandhi.

But BDJS Wayanad District Committe has taken a strong stand that they will not let the Wayanad seat to BJP. District President N K Shaji said that it is against the earlier agreement that now BJP is demanding this seat. The candidate has already been decided and the campaign work has already started, we cannot think of giving this seat back now” he added.

Earlier BJP state president P S Sreedharan pillai had said that the chance of BJP contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad cannot be dismissed.