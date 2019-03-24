KeralaLatest News

“Will not Let BJP Have Wayanad Seat” BDJS Stands Firm on their Stand

Mar 24, 2019, 01:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress in Kerala has suggested that party president Rahul Gandhi should contest the Lok Sabha election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the state. While the official confirmation on this is yet to come, this looks very likely to happen. Meanwhile, BJP has not been sitting idle as they are planning to counter this move by bringing Smriti Irani into Wayanad. Currently, the Wayanad seat is kept for BDJS, but there are reports that BJP might take this seat from BDJS and bring their own candidate to Wayanad against Rahul gandhi.

But BDJS Wayanad District Committe has taken a strong stand that they will not let the Wayanad seat to BJP. District President N K Shaji said that it is against the earlier agreement that now BJP is demanding this seat. The candidate has already been decided and the campaign work has already started, we cannot think of giving this seat back now” he added.

Earlier BJP state president P S Sreedharan pillai had said that the chance of BJP contesting against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad cannot be dismissed.

Tags

Related Articles

Breaking News: Live UP Civic Polls updates

Dec 1, 2017, 11:00 am IST

Telangana Congress spokesperson resigns from party

Mar 18, 2019, 01:31 pm IST

Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Stunned everyone in Red Gown

Oct 24, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
sunil

(Video)OMG! Sunil Gavaskar Once Predicted Imran Khan to be the next P.M of Pakistan

Jul 27, 2018, 02:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close