National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah reached the DC office in Srinagar on Monday along with son and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah and filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 Elections.

Other than Omar, Farooq Abdullah was also accompanied by party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar. Farooq Abdullah filed papers for Srinagar parliamentary seat, which will go to the polls on April 18.a