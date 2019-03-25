KeralaLatest News

NSS will support BJP candidates in 2 seats in other seats will support UDF; reveals NSS leader

Mar 25, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
Nair Service Society has decided to give its votes to both BJP and UDF. A top NSS leader revealed this to the media.

NSS Mavellikkara Taluk Union President T.K.Prasad has accused that the NSS leadership has instructed to its workers to give votes to BJP and UDF. As per Prasad, NSS will give its votes to BJP in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta constituencies. In all other 18 constituencies, it will give votes to UDF. The NSS has given strict warning to all its units and office bearers that not to support LDF candidates. The leadership of the organisation has given verbal instruction to all its units.

The NSS leadership has dismissed its Mavellikkara Taluk Union for giving a felicitation to LDF candidate Chittayam Gopakumar. Prasad has resigned from the NSS taluk union president post after the programme become controversial.

The NSS the largest Hindu community organisation in the state has come forward criticizing the  Left government on its stand on Sabarimala issue.

