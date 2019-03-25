‘Rishabh Pant will be the next big name in Indian Cricket’ , predicts Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricket team’s pride Yuvaraj Singh has made his predictions about the vibrant young cricketer Rishab Pant. Yuvaraj says Rishab will become the next biggest discussing name in the Indian cricket. These comments were made on behalf of Rishab’s magnificent game against Mumbai Indians in the last IPL match where he had scored 78 runs out of 27 balls.

Yuvaraj says that he doesn’t know whether Rishab could make it up to the World cup selection But it is very clear that if he is properly trained he would be the next big thing in the coming era of cricket industry. The legend again added that the performance level of Rishab has never been decreased from his previous innings. ” Crossing two centuries even before 21 years have proved he is a man with talents” added Yuvraj Singh.



Rishab who is now playing for Delhi Capitals has scored his half-century in first 18 balls. Risjhab who went fo batting as the fifth man were able to score 78 out of 28 deliveries. It was with the help of Rishab that the team has collected 213 runs.