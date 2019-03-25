Union minister Giriraj Singh refuses to contest against Kanhaiya Kumar

Senior BJP leader and Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises Giriraj Singh have refused to contest against former JNU students union leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Some national English media reported that Giriraj Singh has rejected the party’s offer to exchange his seat with Begusarai. Singh has won 2014 election from Nawada. But BJP has given Nawada seat to Lok Janashakthi Party.

Singh, known for his controversial statements, belongs to the powerful Bhumihar caste. Interestingly, Kanhaiya is also a Bhumihar. Nawada — which has a sizeable population of Bhumihars — was considered a safe seat for Giriraj Singh against the backdrop of Bihar’s caste-ridden politics.

It has been confirmed that Kanhaiya Kumar will contest from Begusarai constituency in Bihar as CPI candidate. The RJD and Congress have declined to give Begusarai seat to CPI. It is reported that Tejaswi Yadav, the RJD leader is not all interested in the increasing personal charisma of Kanhaiya Kumar.