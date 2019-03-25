WATCH; the video of Dhoni and Ziva talking in 6 different languages

If MS Dhoni is a star inside his battleground, his daughter Ziva is a superstar outside. Stories related to this daughter and father always spread like a wide fire on social media. There are many videos of both of them roaming around on the internet.

Ziva has been loved by her fans across the globe for all of her videos. She is an apple of eye for Malayalees as well. The video this girl singing the song “ambalapuzha unni kannaod ne” has been accepted by Malayalees all over the world.

Now Ziva and her father Dhoni have come up with a new video which has become viral in social media. In the video, we could see both of them conversing in six different languages. Dhoni asks Ziva different questions in 6 different languages and Ziva reciprocates to these questions in the same languages as her father has asked.