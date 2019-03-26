Latest NewsIndia

13 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Mar 26, 2019
13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by Srilankan navy early this morning. They have been arrested on charges of trespassing the international maritime boundary. While fishing near Neduntheevu islet in the sea, they were arrested and taken to Kankesanthurai for inquiry. Their three mechanised boats have been impounded.

