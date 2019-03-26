Arun Jaitley slams Rahul’s promise of Rs 72,000 per year to poor families,says ‘Bluff announcement”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday ripped apart Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s promise of minimum income of 72,000 annually to 20 per cent families in poorest of the poor category as the biggest bluff.

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan, Jaitley said that the Congress party has a “history of making bluff announcements” and that no political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the grand old party.

Jaitley added up the expenditure incurred by the government on the ongoing welfare schemes to argue that the Narendra Modi government’s welfare benefits to people averaged Rs 1,06,800 annually, as against the Rs 72,000 that the Congress seeks to promise.

“Today, the Congress President has announced that those whose income is below Rs.12,000/- per month, would be given a subsidy to ‘attain’ that income subject to Rs.6,000/- per month. This announcement is an admission of the fact that neither Indiraji nor her son and certainly not the UPA Government controlled by her descendants, was able to remove poverty,” he wrote in his blog titled “Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Already Giving to Poor Much More Than What the Congress Promises?”

He further said: “The latest announcement of the Congress Party if tested on simple arithmetic then Rs 72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under Modi government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually. So what is being claimed by the Congress Party – A bluff announcement.”