Ayushman Khurrana Becomes the Breakout Actor of 2019.

Ayushman Khurrana is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is an vetran actor with his impressive acting style. 2018 saw him coming into his own with two back-to-back hits – AndhaDhun and Badhhai Ho. Now the actor has been honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. As Ayushman was out of the station, his brother has received the trophy on his behalf.
Related Articles
Ranveer Singh’s parents gave a special gift to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Jan 8, 2018, 05:05 pm IST
Maharashtra CM announces additional bonus for farmers
Feb 24, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
India as a “very important inspiration” for the international community: UN chief Guterres
Jun 9, 2018, 08:10 pm IST
Siblings who are photocopy of each other in Bollywood
Aug 7, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Post Your Comments