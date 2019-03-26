Ayushman Khurrana Becomes the Breakout Actor of 2019.

Ayushman Khurrana is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is an vetran actor with his impressive acting style. 2018 saw him coming into his own with two back-to-back hits – AndhaDhun and Badhhai Ho. Now the actor has been honoured with the Breakout Actor trophy at the Reel Movie Awards 2019. As Ayushman was out of the station, his brother has received the trophy on his behalf.