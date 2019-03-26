Latest NewsInternational

Floods kill 19 in Iran

Mar 26, 2019, 08:08 pm IST
In Iran, a massive flood has left 19 people dead and more than 90 injured., blocking roads and triggering landslides.

As per Iran’s emergency services, seventeen people were killed and 94 injured in the southern city of Shiraz, one person died in the western province of Kermanshah and another in Lorestan, also in the west.

With 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces experiencing floods or facing an imminent threat, the country’s National Crisis Management Committee was activated at the cabinet level.

