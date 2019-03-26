Lok Sabha Polls 2019: TMC forms alliance with Kamal Haasan’s party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party, the Trinamool Congress, has forged an alliance with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Haasan, who flew down to Kolkata this afternoon, had over an hour-long meeting with Banerjee before the decision was announced.

“We have formed an alliance with Kamal Haasan’s party for Andaman (and Nicobar Islands). We will field former Congress MP Manoranjan Bhakta’s grandson Ayan Mondal for Andaman,” Banerjee said. Haasan said his party would extend full support to him. “We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally with the Trinamool Congress for Andaman… We hope this relationship evolves in the future,” the superstar said after the meeting.