Man arrested for selling Ganja to school students

Police have arrested Prasad who is known as “Theepori Prasad” for selling Ganja packs for school students. Prasad who is 49 years old, sold Ganja packs in and around school premises. The drug pusher was caught red-handed while he was engaged in a sale near Mannar Samajam School, Alapuzha

The Alapuzha Police has made such a move on behalf of a tipoff. There are several cases registered under the name of Prasad.

The police have captured his bike which he had been used for selling. Police have confirmed that he is one among the members who are major drug dealers in the district