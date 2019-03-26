Man Attempts to Board Flight Completely Naked, Gives Bizzare Reason

In a bizarre incident, a naked man has reportedly been arrested in Moscow for trying to board a flight naked while shouting about how clothes made him less agile and aerodynamic.

The man apparently passed through the Ural Airlines flight’s registration before suddenly stripping off his clothes and running stark naked onto the jet bridge, said eyewitness accounts.

The man, identified as a Moscow-area resident born in 1981, had made his way through security at Domodedovo completely clothed, before getting naked sometimes ahead of arriving at the boarding gate, according to The Moscow Times.

He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” a witness told Russian channel REN TV.

“After the police had detained the offender, he was taken to the airport’s medical room and then was hospitalized in a medical facility,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Interior Ministry was quoted Moscow Times as saying.