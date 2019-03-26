Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi bio-pic: Election Commission sent notice to the makers

Mar 26, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
The Election Commission on Monday said that they have been waiting for the reply from the makes of the biopic which was scheduled to be released on April 5. The EC has sent nota ice after they felt that the pre-production team violated the model code of conduct.

The Notice was made the pre production members failed to get pre- certified from Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. Any political advertisements circulated via electronic media have to be pre-certified.

If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is a violation of model code of conduct. Whoever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand,” the official said.

