PM Narendra Modi has made Salman Khan upset

Mar 26, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Ever since the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been announced it has been amidst many controversies. Last week the popular lyricist Javed Akhtar mocked the makers for using his name as the songwriter in the credits of the film. Now the Bollywood actor Salman Khan is also unhappy about the makers of the film. There have been reports that the actor was not aware of the fact that his song ” Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon was being used in the film.

Salman was not even aware that the song was in the film until the information reached his ears through the people around him. He is also very close to T-Series and understands that the music rights rest with the music company who can use the songs anywhere they want. But Salman who does not maintain even a mere contact with Vivek Oberoi has brought a negative impact. Since Salman holds a good rapport with Modi he won’t be making an issue out of this.

 

