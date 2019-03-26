SURPRISE REVEALED! This Mollywood Superstar to Share Screenspace With Mohanlal in Lucifer

There is just a day left for the grand release of Prithvi Raj-Mohanlal team’s Lucifer and the team has just revealed a surprise through its character poster.

The Lucifer team has been releasing character posters one after the other, and the latest one that came out today features none other than Prithviraj himself!

It was widely speculated by the fans that the director might do a role in the film but it was never confirmed and people almost had discarded that possibility. But Prithvi and team saved the best for the last and with hours to go before Lucifer hits theatres, fans have found a new incentive to watch the film.

The character poster reveals Prithviraj’s character name as Zayed Masood. He is seen in a black t-shirt with a black skull cap and looks like the actor is doing the kind of role that fans want him to do.