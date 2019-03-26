Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Tamil actor Vishal slams Radha Ravi for talking disrespectfully

Mar 26, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
The Tamil film actor and vice president of Tamil Film Producers Council have asserted that the time has come film industry must take strong action against people in the positions or responsibility who speak disrespectfully of women.

The actor has made his comments on behalf of the incidents that had happened recently regarding the issues between Tamil Veteran actor Radha Ravi and actress Nayantara. The DMK party dismissed Radha Ravi from the party and the film industry has expressed their disgrace attitude towards the veteran.

“This senior actor is no stranger to offensive suggestive remarks about women. This is not the first time he has spoken like this, nor is it the last” Vishal added.

Vishal has also added that the people who had clapped when Radha Ravi has made such a comment must also be denounced.

