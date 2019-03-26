The video of Alia Bhatt saying ” I Love You ” to Ranbir Kapoor on national television goes viral.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been maintaining silence over her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In fact, now the actress has made her relation official during an award ceremony held on Friday.

Alia who had won the best actress award mentioned Ranbir’s name during her speech. Ranbir was also present in the occasion.

“Meghna, for me, Raazi is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky, without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you this is what aliya told after winning the award.