VIDEO: Congress leader abuses minister M.M.Mani by calling ‘minister black’

Senior Congress leader and former MP N.Peethambara Kurupp abused minister M.M.Mani for his colour. He called minister Mani as Honourable minister Mr.Black’. He abused Mani at the election convention of UDF candidate Adoor Prakash in Attingal.
