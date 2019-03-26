KeralaLatest News

VIDEO: Congress leader abuses minister M.M.Mani by calling 'minister black'

Mar 26, 2019
Senior Congress leader and former MP N.Peethambara Kurupp abused minister M.M.Mani for his colour. He called minister Mani as Honourable minister Mr.Black’. He abused Mani at the election convention of UDF candidate Adoor Prakash in Attingal.

