“Chief Minister a Friend of Only the Affluent Class”, Says Joseph Vazhakkal

Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkal, in an interview given to a private Malayalam channel, spoke about a number of issues. He said CPI(M) has no other way, other than to cooperate with Congress party.

“CPI(M) Says they take a stand against BJP, but if they are committed to it, they should really support Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Whatever number of MPs they have, at some point they will have to align with Congress party in the fight against BJP. They have no other go”.

He said Pinarayi Vijayan is in good terms with P.M Modi and that is the reason why CBI is extending the Lavlin case almost indefinitely. “These are all bargains and adjustments that happens behind the curtain” he added.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is the friend of the rich and affluent class. You can check his foreign trips and confirm this. If Pinarayi goes to the gulf, he stays in a luxurious hotel where no ordinary citizen can go meet him, but a lot of rich business men come and meet him at will. C.M executes their wish in no time. Pinarayi Vijayan’s Communist party is not the old communist part at all”, said Joseph Vazhakkal.