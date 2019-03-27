Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: The video of Watson engaging in war with Ishant goes viral

Mar 27, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
Ishant Sharma and Shane Watson are two temper incarnates in the cricket world. Have you ever guessed what will happen when both of them are engaged in a verbal fight. Yes and this happened for real. In the match where Delhi Capitals were facing against Chennai Super Kings, the players were seen sharing a heated chat with one another.

Warson smashed a brilliant 44 out of 26 deliveries which had created a base for CSK and the team had a win and went on the top of the  point table.

After Ishant picked up the wicket of Ambati Rayudu (5) in the third over, Ishant was seen pointing out at Watson extremely angrily and celebrating animatedly. When Ishant and Watson had a little duel capitan Shreyas Iyer stepped in and pulled Ishant away. When Ishant was getting angry Watson smiled him in return.

