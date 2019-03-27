CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Lucifer’ will be released worldwide tomorrow

Mar 27, 2019, 11:07 pm IST
The most awaited and most-hyped film in the Malayalam film industry ‘Lucifer’ will be released worldwide tomorrow. The makers of the film has announced that the film will be screened in around 3079 theatres worlwide. In Kerala, the film will be showed in 400 centres.

‘Lucifer’ marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. Mohanlal plays the lead role as Stephen Nedumbally. Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Bala, Nyla Usha and many others are part of the cast. Prithviraj also appears in a brief cameo role.

