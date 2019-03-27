Health & FitnessLatest News

Male Oral Contraceptive Pill to Hit Markets Soon. Here is What it Does

Mar 27, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Washington: A new male birth control pill passed tests of safety and tolerability when healthy men used it daily for a month, a recent study has found. According to researchers, the pills also produced hormone responses consistent with effective contraception.

The team of scientists announced that its unique take on a male birth control pill passed human safety tests in a 28-day trial without any participants dropping out from side effects — a problem that has stymied other male birth control attempts.

The new pill is being tested by researchers at University of Washington School of Medicine and Los Angeles Biomed Research Institute (LA BioMed), who recruited 40 healthy young men for the phase 1 trial.

The pill, known as 11-beta-MNTDC, has passed the first round of rigorous human safety tests, with research from the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed) and the University of Washington showing promising results.

Unlike other male contraceptives that have been tested, this drug managed to safely reduce hormones required for sperm reduction without drastically affecting men’s sex drives or sexual performance.

