Male Oral Contraceptive Pill to Hit Markets Soon. Here is What it Does

Washington: A new male birth control pill passed tests of safety and tolerability when healthy men used it daily for a month, a recent study has found. According to researchers, the pills also produced hormone responses consistent with effective contraception.

Unlike other male contraceptives that have been tested, this drug managed to safely reduce hormones required for sperm reduction without drastically affecting men’s sex drives or sexual performance.