P.C George Meets Leaders at Centre, Janapaksham All Set to Merge With NDA

NewDelhi: P.C George’s Janapaksham party is all set to merge with BJP. The independent MLA said that he has already held discussions regarding his entry into NDA with central leadership of BJP. He also said that an agreement was reached upon this topic in the state-level meeting of Janapaksham.

Other leaders of Janapaksham made it clear that there have been unofficial meetings with leders of BJP and they had withdrawn from contesting in Pathanamthitta for K Surendran.

P C George is planning to meet more NDA leaders including Amit Shah. He had earlier taken a stand that it was BJP’s stand which was right in the issue of Sabarimala young women entry.