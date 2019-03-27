Radha Ravi- Nayantara issue; Taapsee Pannu supports Nayantara.

The practise of silence has now been thrown away by the new generation of cine artists. Unlike past times the new generation cine actors are not keeping their mouth shut when their co-worker is attacked physically or verbally. In the recent incident that had taken place between the Veteran Actor Radha Ravi and Nayantara, many actors from Tamil and Telengu film industry has laid comments on. The latest one is Taapsee Pannu who is standing against Radha Ravi for making distasteful comments on Nayantara.

Radha Ravi said, “In the film, Nayanthara acts as a ghost and then she goes on to act as Sita as well. She acts as Sita! Earlier, to play the role of a goddess, they would look for [someone like] KR Vijaya. Now, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them!”

Radha Ravi is now being criticized for his derogatory comments which he has made against Nayantara. He is receiving a lot of flak from the South Film industry.

Taapsee who now came with the support for Nayantara has said “This is disgusting beyond words. Who asked him about casting prerequisites and is he the president of character certificate association? This comes for one of the strongest actresses of the industry, I can only wonder what he might have to say about others,”

The actress made her opinion clear in her twitter account.