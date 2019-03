A farmer has hanged himself to death as he failed in repaying his loans. The person was identified as V Krishna Kumar (55) a native of Anappara was found hanging in his house around 8 am.

Krishnakumar had to repay an amount of 8 lakhs to a cooperative bank and some private lenders. He took loans for his agricultural needs. However, he failed to repay the credited amount due to crop failure.

His body was sent to Manthanvadi government hospital for post mortem.