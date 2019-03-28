CPM alleges that ‘Special police observer’ appointed by EC has attended RSS function

The CPM has objected the posting of K.K.Sharma in West Bengal as ‘Special Police Observer’. The Election Commission on Tuesday appointed four officers as ‘ special observers’ to check the abuse of black money and illegal inducements to voters and monitor deployment of security forces in select sensitive states during the Lok Sabha polls. Sharma is also in the list. Sharma will look after West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The CPM has filed a written complaint to Election Commission. In the complaint, CPM alleges that Sharma, a former BSF Director General has attended an RSS function. The CPM accuses that Sharma has participated in a two-day event in Kolkata which was organised by Seemanta Chetna Manch, part of the RSS-backed Seema Jagran Manch.

Earlier the Trinamool Congress had raised a similar objection to Sharma’s appointment.