No Poll Code Violation in P.M Modi’s Mission Shakti Speech, Says Election Commission

In an address to the nation yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

The opposition claimed that the PM’s address violated the poll code as he highlighted an “achievement” of the government and the issue was not necessarily related to national security.

Election Commission on Wednesday set up a committee under a deputy election commissioner to examine whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the anti-satellite missile test violated the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.

Now the election Commission has said that it has looked into the matter and found no violation of poll codes. In the speech, Mission Shakti was not explained as an achievement of the government, according to the findings of the commission. But the commission will look into whether the facilities of Doordarshan was used by Modi.

Election Commission spokesperson had directed a committee of officers to “examine the matter immediately in the light of the model code of conduct”