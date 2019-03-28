Pakistan Says It needs More Evidence From India to Determine Any Pakistani Involvement in Kashmiri Attack

A month ago, India had submitted a number of evidences to Pakistan, linking the Pakistan-based outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant organization to the Feb. 14 Pulwama attack in Kashmir. As expected, Pakistan has sought more evidence from India to determine whether any Pakistani nationals had played a role in the Pulwama attack.

“The government of Pakistan has shared preliminary findings with the government of India after examining the Indian report on the Pulwama incident,” said a Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement.

“All aspects of the information provided by India have been thoroughly examined including the confessional” video of Adil Dar, “claim” of responsibility for the attack, Whatsapp and Telegram numbers used to share videos and messages in support of Pulwama attack, list of 90 individuals suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization and 22 pin locations of alleged training camps,” the Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” it said. The ministry gave no further details, nor did it elaborate on the nature of the information sought from India.