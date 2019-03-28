Students made to stand under blistering sun for not paying fees

Students of a private school second standard were allegedly made to stand under blistering sun on Wednesday without being allowed to write the ‘final day’ exam.

In between, a student swooned, leading to protests by locals and certain party workers. This heinous action took place in Aluva Settlement School. One of two students who were made to stand in the sun was son of Seminaripadi native couple. They were allegdley made to stand for about two hours outside the exam hall.

The tuition fee is Rs 570 and the bus fee is Rs 400. The students had defaulted only a month’s fee. The parents had agreed to pay the fee on the day of the last exam.

The students were made to stand outside, without considering this request. The student who collapsed was the child who constantly wears spectacles due to headache. The parents came to know about the incident only after the students were back home in the school bus.

The child who collapsed was later admitted to Aluva district hospital. When the locals and certain LDF workers came to know about the incident, they sat in protest in front of the school.

Meanwhile, School headmistress Kavitha Manoj said that allegation that the student swooned is false and they were made to stand in veranda only. And it was the management decision not to allow fee defaulters to write the exam.

District Education Officer who visited the school asked the management to conduct the exam for the two students on Thursday. The officer also directed the management to relieve the accused teachers of exam duties.