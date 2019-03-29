Latest NewsIndia

2 Terrorists killed, 4 soldiers injured in Budgam encounter

Mar 29, 2019, 06:23 pm IST
In Jammu & Kashmir, two terrorists were killed while four army personnel were wounded in counter-terrorism operation at Sutsoo Kalan Chhatergam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district today. The operation concluded in the area.

One among four injured army personnel has sustained grievous injuries. Sources said the slain terrorists could be Jaish e Muhammad cadres. However, security officials said the identity and group affiliation of slain militants is being ascertained.

On Thursday, three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

