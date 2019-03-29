Bizzare Question in Exam Paper that Equates these Politicians to EarthWorm! Check this Out

A teacher of Mount Carmel English High School in Bengaluru was sacked after its question paper for class 8 students asked a bizzare question that equated top Karnataka politicians to an earthworm. The question asks if a farmer’s friend was an earthworm or Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy or BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, an official said on Thursday.

The question, which was asked in the annual examination paper for the Kannada language for 8th standard students, soon went viral on social media platforms for its political tone.

Students didn’t need to dig into their brains to know the right answer to question no. 9 was an earthworm, and not Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy or state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, but it did leave them amused.

According to the report, the students and their parents were amused by the multiple choice question.

A staff member, who was responsible for the goof-up, has been sacked by the management while the school has clarified that they do not support any political party.