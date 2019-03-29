British lawmakers reject Brexit deal

Latest NewsInternational

Mar 29, 2019, 11:10 pm IST
British lawmakers on Friday rejected the Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament for the third time. MPs rejected May’s EU withdrawal agreement by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58.

She said the vote will have grave implications and the legal default was that the UK would leave on 12 April. She said it meant there would not be enough time to get legislation through to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Responding to the vote, European Council President Donald Tusk in a tweet said, he has decided to call a European Council on 10th April in view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons.

