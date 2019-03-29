General Election 2019: CPI to contest on two more seats in Bihar

Communist Party of India (CPI) will contest on two more seats in Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The party has announced that it will contest in East Champaran and Madhubani, in the state. Earlier CPI has declared that it will field former JNU student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar as a candidate in Begusarai constituency.

CPI is not the part of ‘Grand Alliance’ in Bihar. The RJD – Congress alliance which comprises other parties also denied seat for left parties in the state. The left parties – CPI, CPM and CPI-ML- are contesting the election in the alliance.

CPI state Secretary Satyanarayan Singh said the party would field Prabhakar Jaiswal for the East Champaran. He said the party’s central Secretariat will clear the name of the candidate for Madhubani seat tomorrow.