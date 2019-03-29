Malinga’s ‘Unnoticed’ No-Ball at Last Ball Helps MI Win. Kohli Furious!

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, but then it was largely helped by a no-ball that went unnoticed.

RCB required seven runs from the final ball – a six would have taken it to a super over – but could only manage a single to long-on as Malinga’s full-length ball was difficult to hit for the young left-hander Shivam Dube. But then as it turned out, it was revealed that the last ball was indeed a no-ball.

Had the no-ball been given, RCB would have had a free-hit and a chance to win the match. RCB captain Virat Kohli was left furious at the poor umpiring and he did not hide his disappointment.

“We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call in the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don’t know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there.” said Kohli.

Even Rohit Sarma slammed the umpiring decision and said that such errors do hamper the game.

, “I just got to know when we crossed the rope. These kind of things are not good for cricket, one of the Bumrah’s deliveries wasn’t wide. Players can’t do much. Very disappointed to see that.” said Rohit.