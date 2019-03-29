P.M Modi Says Pakistan is Still Counting Dead Bodies While Rivals Seek Proof

PM Modi campaigned votes for Bharatiya Janata Party at a public rally in Odisha’s Koraput and hit out at the opposition referring to the Balakot strike by IAF and the successful test of Mission Shakti.

“It has been one month, Pakistan is still counting the dead bodies and our rivals are seeking proof for Balakot strike,” said PM Modi adding, “When India takes action against terrorists, enters their home and kills them then some here ask for proof.”

The prime minister also referred to the Mission Shakti and said that we are now a chowkidar in space too.

“It’s about time to give an apt answer to people who are insulting the capabilities of our scientists and the armed forces,” the prime minister said.