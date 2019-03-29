Should I contest from Varanasi(Against P.M Modi)? Priyanka Gandhi Asks Congress Workers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will contest the elections if her party asks her. However, she also said that personally, she wishes to work for the party’s organisation.

“If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party’s organisation as a lot of work needs to be done,” the Congress leader told reporters.

While interacting with party workers, a section of the cadre urged her to fight upcoming elections from the constituency, which is currently held by her mother Sonia Gandhi. Priyank soon replied, “Why not Varanasi”?

Varanasi is the Loksabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her quick reply immediately set off fevered political speculation.

Priyanka Gandhi joined politics in January after years in the Congress backrooms, with only a guest role in the party’s campaigns, that too confined to the two Gandhi family constituencies.