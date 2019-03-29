UN Security Council passes resolution to counter terrorist financing

The Security Council unanimously passed a new resolution intended to crack down on the financing of terrorist groups. Resolution 2462, approved on Thursday, requires states to take concrete steps that would make it more difficult for terrorist groups to fund their operations.

UNSC resolution demands all states “ensure that their domestic laws and regulations establish serious criminal offences to collect funds or financial resources to terrorist groups or individual criminals.

It also calls on members to create financial intelligence units. Nations that fail to carry out the resolution would face U.N. sanctions. U.N. counter-terrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov said the resolution comes at a “critical time,” adding terrorists have gotten their hands on cash through both illegal and legal channels.