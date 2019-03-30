NEWS

5 burnt alive in a car collision in UP

Mar 30, 2019, 03:40 pm IST
Five people in India were burned to death in a car accident that happened in UP. The car in which they were traveling hit with a Nepali tourist bus and started burning . The people inside the car could not get out as it was locked due to a collision.

The incident took place in Pilibhit-Bareilly road near Khamariya village in UP. Since the incident happened near the police station they could reach the spot fast and turn the fire down.

All the five passengers were killed after the car caught fire” the officers said.

The identities and information of the victims are still being ascertained they added.

