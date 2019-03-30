Heatwave: Dr. Sebastian Paul urges to change ‘dress code’ of lawyers and judges

Former lawmaker and a senior judicial expert Dr.Sebastian paul have urged to reform the dress code of advocates and judges working in Kerala. He says that in the rising temperature of the state it is necessary to reform and change the dress code of judicial officers. He in his social media handle made this request. Dr.Paul in his Facebook post wrote about the necessity of changing the official dress code .

Earlier, in Thiruvananthapuram, a court has blocked a advocate from appearing in the court for not wearing his official gown and coat. The court has made it clear it is mandatory to wear the official dress of the lawyer to appear in the court. Although the lawyer has expalined that the Bar Council of India has exempted advocates form wearing the official coat and gown during hot summer, the court did not allowed it.