IPL: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians

Mar 30, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
In Indian Premier  League cricket, in today’s match, Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.

Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected bowl. For Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock with a 39-ball-60 and Hardik Pandya scored 31 off 19 balls. Captian Rohit Sharma scored 32 off 18 balls. Mumbai Indians in their overs scored 176 runs losing 7 wickets.

The Kings XI Punjab with the tremendous batting performance from K.L.Rahul who scored 71 runs in just 57 balls chased down the target of 177 runs in losing just two wickets.

This is the second win of Kings XI. They earlier defeated Rajasthan Royals and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. But for Mumbai Indians have lost 2 out of their 3 matches.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 176 for seven in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 60, Rohit Sharma 32; Murugan Ashwin 2/25).

Kings XI Punjab: 177 for two in 18.4 overs (K L Rahul 71 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/43).

