Jawan who was Expelled From BSF to Contest Against P.M Modi

Mar 30, 2019, 02:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was expelled from service after he uploaded a video complaining of bad quality food being served to the forces, has said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh against Narendra Modi.

The video had created ripples among forces and the government. On Friday, Tej Bahadur said that he is going to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency as an Independent candidate.
Tej Bahadur Yadav is a resident of Rewari in Haryana, claims that he was approached by several parties to join them but chose to contest as an independent candidate.

“My motive is not to win or lose. It is to highlight how this government has failed the forces, especially paramilitary forces. PM Modi seeks votes in the name of our jawans but has done nothing for them. Our paramilitary jawans (CRPF men) killed recently in Pulwama were not even given martyr status by this government,” he said.

