Kanhaiya Kumar Booked For Poll Code Violations

Begusarai: Former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election here as a CPI candidate, has found himself in trouble. The young leader was on Friday booked for violation of Model Poll conduct ;

It was at Mansur Chak police station of the district that a case was filed against Kanhaiya under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, SHO Arvind Kumar said.

He said as per the FIR, based on the complaint of Mansur Chak Block Development Officer-cum-flying squad magistrate Shatrughan Rajak, Kanhaiya had addressed a public meeting in a village on Thursday without obtaining prior permission for the same from the authorities. This is what has landed Kanhaiya into the case.

Kanhaiya, on Tuesday, had started a crowdfunding campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.4 days later, Kanhaiya Kumar has so far collected Rs 31 lakh via crowdfunding from about 2,400 people across the country. The maximum contribution he has received was Rs 5 lakh from a former publisher, and around 1,500 contributions ranged between Rs 100 and Rs 150.