This is the Whopping Amount Kanhaiya Kumar Has Managed to Collect Through his crowd Funding

CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday had started a crowdfunding campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Soon after launching the campaign, it had raised over Rs 10 lakh. The campaign, launched on Tuesday in partnership with Our Democracy, a crowdfunding platform, was aimed at collecting Rs 70 lakh.

4 days later, Kanhaiya Kumar has so far collected Rs 31 lakh via crowdfunding from about 2,400 people across the country. The maximum contribution he has received was Rs 5 lakh from a former publisher, and around 1,500 contributions ranged between Rs 100 and Rs 150.

Founder of ‘Our Democracy’, Bilal Zaidi told The Indian Express, “We launched the fund collection for Kanhaiya on March 26 and collected Rs 30 lakh on the first day. We have so far collected Rs 31 lakh. The server has been down for a while.”